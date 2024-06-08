Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 2.47% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWLV opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.