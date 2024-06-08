Karpus Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.49% of Coliseum Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Coliseum Acquisition by 536.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 190,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 160,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 26.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 669,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 138,043 shares during the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coliseum Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MITA opened at $10.88 on Friday. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

