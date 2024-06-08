Karpus Management Inc. Sells 1,229,245 Shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229,245 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of SK Growth Opportunities worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in SK Growth Opportunities by 782.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,095,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 971,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKGR opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

SK Growth Opportunities Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

