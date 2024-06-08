Karpus Management Inc. Sells 3,375 Shares of Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 3.99% of Golden Star Acquisition worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GODN. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,288,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Acquisition by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 607,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 52,552 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Golden Star Acquisition by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 90,898 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

GODN opened at $10.78 on Friday. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57.

About Golden Star Acquisition

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

