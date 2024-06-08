Karpus Management Inc. Sells 36,000 Shares of TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 5.64% of TenX Keane Acquisition worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TENK. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,423,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TenX Keane Acquisition by 195.7% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 266,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 545,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in TenX Keane Acquisition by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 489,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 51,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TenX Keane Acquisition alerts:

TenX Keane Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENK opened at $11.36 on Friday. TenX Keane Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.

TenX Keane Acquisition Profile

TenX Keane Acquisition does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TenX Keane Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TenX Keane Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.