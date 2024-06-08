Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Deepika Pakianathan Sells 231,548 Shares of Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 231,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $219,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Deepika Pakianathan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Deepika Pakianathan sold 468,044 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $449,322.24.

On Monday, June 3rd, Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $360,744.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Deepika Pakianathan sold 204,394 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $194,174.30.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

View Our Latest Report on Karyopharm Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.