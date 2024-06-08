Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $343.89

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 343.89 ($4.41) and traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.48). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 346 ($4.43), with a volume of 70,598 shares traded.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £309.63 million, a P/E ratio of 321.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 342.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 343.54.

Kenmare Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.13%. This is a positive change from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.18. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4,166.67%.

Insider Activity at Kenmare Resources

About Kenmare Resources

In other news, insider Andrew Webb bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £30,200 ($38,693.15). 21.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

