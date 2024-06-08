Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Kenon Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KEN opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.48. Kenon has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 30.60%.

Kenon Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $3.80 per share. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is -92.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Kenon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after buying an additional 75,892 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kenon by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Kenon by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

