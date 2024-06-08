Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,652,000 after buying an additional 13,738,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,937,000 after purchasing an additional 730,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,458,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,401,000 after purchasing an additional 953,639 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,124,998 shares of company stock worth $379,707,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,701,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,255. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

