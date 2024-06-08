KeyCorp Boosts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $100.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.42.

HealthEquity stock opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.23. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $59.02 and a twelve month high of $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 131.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

