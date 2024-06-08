Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 695 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 695 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded up $5.97 on Friday, hitting $301.90. 2,607,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041,949. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Macquarie lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,897 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,807 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

