Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 607,984 shares of company stock valued at $40,279,537. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.31. 13,932,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,451,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.04 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

