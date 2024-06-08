Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after acquiring an additional 102,352 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,442. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,778,299. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total value of $7,137,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,437.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,125 shares of company stock valued at $31,043,057 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

