Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterford Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,121,000 after buying an additional 31,577 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,305,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.48. 208,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,928. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

