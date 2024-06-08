Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.2% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 64,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,731 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.64. 3,209,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.99 and its 200-day moving average is $150.36. The firm has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.58 and a twelve month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

