Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Sells 29 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in MSCI by 1,389.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in MSCI by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in MSCI by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 253,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,469,000 after purchasing an additional 246,781 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MSCI traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $491.69. 394,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,050. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $499.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.87.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

