K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.49

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and traded as low as $7.04. K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 10,406 shares changing hands.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

