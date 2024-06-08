KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.90

Shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €62.90 ($68.37) and last traded at €61.30 ($66.63), with a volume of 9471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €62.60 ($68.04).

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

