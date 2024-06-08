Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $196.60 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $180.81 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $51,032.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,469 shares of company stock worth $3,959,058. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Further Reading

