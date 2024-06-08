Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 407,968 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,634,143 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,495,949,000 after buying an additional 124,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,849,000 after purchasing an additional 680,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,538,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,964,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91,075 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. 10,343,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.99 and a twelve month high of $61.25.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.31.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

