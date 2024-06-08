Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Shares Down 1%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $101.80 and last traded at $102.95. 5,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 575% from the average session volume of 765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.02.
Lassonde Industries Trading Down 1.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average of $106.37.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides cranberry sauces; and specialty food products, such as pasta sauces, soups, and fondue broths and sauces.
