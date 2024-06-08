Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $144.59

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$144.59 and traded as low as C$142.00. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$143.48, with a volume of 2,056 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAS.A. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$174.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
