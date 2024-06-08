Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lavoro Price Performance

NASDAQ LVRO opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $668.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.24. Lavoro has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. Analysts forecast that Lavoro will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

