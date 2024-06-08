Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $848.46

Shares of Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 848.46 ($10.87) and traded as high as GBX 879 ($11.26). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 872 ($11.17), with a volume of 104,465 shares trading hands.

Law Debenture Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 848.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 806.40. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,496.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Law Debenture Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,517.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Law Debenture Company Profile

In other Law Debenture news, insider Denis Jackson sold 6,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($10.03), for a total transaction of £54,598.59 ($69,953.35). In other Law Debenture news, insider Denis Jackson sold 6,973 shares of Law Debenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($10.03), for a total transaction of £54,598.59 ($69,953.35). Also, insider Trish Houston acquired 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 796 ($10.20) per share, with a total value of £5,396.88 ($6,914.64). 6.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

