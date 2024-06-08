Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LEGN. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Legend Biotech from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.10.

LEGN opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 0.09. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

