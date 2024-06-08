Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on July 8th

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Leon’s Furniture Price Performance

TSE LNF opened at C$22.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.75. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of C$16.46 and a 1 year high of C$23.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$562.25 million for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.0611111 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 10,000 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.64, for a total transaction of C$226,399.00. Corporate insiders own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Leon’s Furniture

About Leon’s Furniture

(Get Free Report)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.