LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LFMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

LifeMD Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $313.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.16. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LifeMD by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 128,701 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in LifeMD by 97.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 137,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 68,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LifeMD by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 84,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in LifeMD by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

