Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.79

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.79 and traded as high as $11.22. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 50,142 shares.

LCUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The company has a market cap of $234.60 million, a P/E ratio of -39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 489.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

