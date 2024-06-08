Lisk Price Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $185.45 million and $8.63 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00001876 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000807 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001117 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

