Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.23

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.23 and last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 258560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.33.

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.00.

The company has a market cap of C$903.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 8.38.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 160.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jinhee Magie acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$51,840.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,611 shares of company stock valued at $54,178. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

