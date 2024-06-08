LKA Gold (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. LKA Gold shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
LKA Gold Stock Performance
LKA Gold Company Profile
LKA Gold Incorporated, an exploration stage company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company engages in an exploration program at the Golden Wonder mine located near Lake City, Colorado. It owns real and personal property interests, including patented and unpatented mining claims, water rights, buildings, fixtures, improvements, equipment, and permits situated in Lake City, Colorado.
