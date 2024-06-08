Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $68,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 305,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE LMT traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $470.13. 1,042,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,107. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

