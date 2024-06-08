Lokken Investment Group LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 769.2% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 55.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 80,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $102.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average of $96.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DUK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

About Duke Energy



Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

