Long X. Nghiem Sells 10,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00.
Computer Modelling Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$12.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$6.21 and a 12-month high of C$13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81.
Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
