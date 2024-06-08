Long X. Nghiem Sells 10,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00.

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$12.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$6.21 and a 12-month high of C$13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC set a C$13.50 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.94.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

