Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Shares Down 1.1%

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.68 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.60). Approximately 41,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 70,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.61).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.15) price target on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £79.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,780.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Lords Group Trading’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Lords Group Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20,000.00%.

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

