Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Boosted by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,859 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

LOW stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.67. 1,581,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,475. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.