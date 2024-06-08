Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 50,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,395,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,617,875.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,388.36.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,992,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,383,308. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

