MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 81,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 150,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,195 shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $232,532.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,704,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,901,081.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 152,737 shares of company stock worth $1,898,754 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $118,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

