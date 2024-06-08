Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Shares Sold by Bardin Hill Management Partners LP

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,504 shares during the period. Manchester United comprises about 0.7% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANU. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Manchester United in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MANU traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,659. Manchester United plc has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

