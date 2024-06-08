Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $34.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRO. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 449,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.