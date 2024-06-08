Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,020 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.55% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,344,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 688,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 659,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 416,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. 2,054,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,999. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

