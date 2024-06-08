Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Raised by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,930 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $80,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $214,216,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 400.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,507 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,086 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,002,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,601.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,047. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,550.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,483.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,670.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

