Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 1.2% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $26,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $550.87. The company had a trading volume of 430,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $589.83 and its 200-day moving average is $547.16.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

