Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.48

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 767170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Down 6.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $622.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
