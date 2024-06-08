McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 203,140 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.18% of McDonald’s worth $381,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 93.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,159,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $305,433,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $617,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded down $4.51 on Friday, hitting $256.21. 2,290,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,454. The firm has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.29.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

