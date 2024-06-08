Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $443.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $401.19 on Friday. Medpace has a one year low of $207.47 and a one year high of $421.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,973 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,425 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

