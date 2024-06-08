MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 113.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 99.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,900,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,600.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,573.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,604.88. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.