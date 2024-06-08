Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,941 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $40,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,945,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

