Monero (XMR) Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $166.01 or 0.00239195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $3.06 billion and $60.64 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,404.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $469.75 or 0.00676830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00115111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00038762 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00053268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00080814 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.