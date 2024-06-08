Moon Tropica (CAH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $180,887.42

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, Moon Tropica has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Moon Tropica token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.18 or 0.00021900 BTC on popular exchanges. Moon Tropica has a market capitalization of $37.14 million and $180,887.42 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moon Tropica alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Moon Tropica

Moon Tropica was first traded on December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. Moon Tropica’s official website is moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. The official message board for Moon Tropica is blog.moontropica.com.

Buying and Selling Moon Tropica

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 14.30080001 USD and is down -16.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $236,199.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Tropica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moon Tropica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moon Tropica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moon Tropica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moon Tropica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.